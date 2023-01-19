Telangana: Are varsities following UGC anti-ragging rules?

Hyderabad: Are public and private universities in Telangana not taking the UGC regulations on curbing the menace of ragging and sexual harassment on the campus?

This question comes to the fore following a recent incident of Dindigal police registering a case following a complaint lodged by authorities of Mahendra University, Bahadurpally, on the city outskirts. The whole incident had come to light only after two videos went viral on social media. followed by a complaint lodged by the university and the police registering a case.

The first of the two videos is allegedly taken by some students in an incident of ragging. The second was a student admitting that he had sent messages and called a girl student at odd hours. In turn, the girl complained to his friend, who, as shown in the first video, slaps him. He added that all three patched up and put the incident behind and moved on as friends.

The first video in which he was found getting slapped has no consequence since they are friends again. However, now it is revealed that the incident took place two months back. The university took cognizance of it only after the videos surfaced. It is alleged that the university authorities have come under pressure and lodged the police complaint.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior official from the State Higher Education department (SHED) said, "All universities, both private and public are covered under the specific regulations."

They are the "UGC Regulations on Curbing the Menace of Ragging in Higher Educational Institutions- 2009," and "University Grants Commission (Prevention, prohibition and redress of sexual harassment of women employees and students in higher educational institutions) Regulations, 2015", notified on May 2, 2016.

Section 1.3 of the Anti-Ragging regulations of UGC lists the HEIs and associated components covered. Section 6.1 elaborates on the responsibility of implementing the regulations. The 6.1(p) specifies p) the responsibilities of the head of the institution.

Section 6.2 mandates what steps the institution shall take on admission or enrolment or registration of students. Among others, 6.2(i) specifies the responsibility of the faculty member assigned to prevent ragging.'

A HEI has to constitute anti-ragging committee at the institute level and anti-ragging squad to monitor and prevent such incidents. The UGC (Prevention, prohibition and redress of sexual harassment of women employees and students in higher educational institutions) Regulations, 2015", provides elaborate mechanisms for prevention of harassment of women staff and students.

Both regulations provide for 'reformative' to 'punitive' actions, including slapping penalties.

However, the university has not complied with any of these provisions for the past two months. Casting doubts whether the university has been violating the UGC regulations and acting under duress.

Efforts to reach the university authorities to seek clarification were in vain till late Thursday night.