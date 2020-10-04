Telangana: Arjitha sevas resume at Yadadri temple after 6 months

Daily arjitha sevas at Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri resumed today after six months. The temple authorities suspended arjitha sevas after the lockdown was announced in the country.

However, devotees are being allowed to the temple from June 8. Sudarshana Narasimha Homam and Nitya Kalyanam were done for the devotees who registered it through online.

The temple resumed arjitha sevas with restriction on the number of devotees participate in them as per COVID-19 guidelines. N Geetha, the temple executive officer said that only 50 devotees will be allowed to each abhisekham, Sudarshana Narasimha Homam and Nitya Kalyanam. And 25 devotees will be allowed for Sahastra Namarchana and 50 tickets will be issued for each batch for Sri Satyanarayana Swamy vratam, she added.

Kalyana Katta will also remain open for devotees from 5 am to 8 pm, she said.

Face masks has been made mandatory for the devotees participating in all the pujas. Also, the timings for darshan have been changed i.e from 4 am to 9.45 pm, the EO said.