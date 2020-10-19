Telangana: Assailants kidnap 9-year-old boy in Mahabubabad, demands Rs 45 lakh

Telangana: Unidentified assailants abducted a nine-year-old boy here at Mahabubabad on Sunday. The boy, identified as Deekshith Reddy is said to be the son of a scribe Ranjith. Ranjith Reddy was working as a video journalist in a new channel.

Getting into details, Deekshith Reddy told his mother Vasantha that he was going out to play and did not return home. Meanwhile, local people said that two people came on a bike and abducted the boy. However, Vasantha received a call from the assailants demanding Rs 45 lakh to release the boy.

It is also learned that the assailants threatened Vasantha not to disclose the matter to anyone, also to the police. They also warned of their gang keeping an eye on the family and any move against them would lead to dire consequences. Vasantha said that the kidnappers told that her son was suffering from fever and was given medicine.

The couple approached the police on Monday who assured to rescue Deekshith. SP Nandyala Koti Reddy inspected the kidnap spot. DSP Naresh Kumar, CI Ravi Kumar, DCRB CI Sagar and six sub-inspectors questioned few suspects in the case. The police said that they are unable to trace the identity of kidnappers as they used private numbers to call Deekshith's parents.

MLA Shankar Naik visited the family of Deekshith Reddy and directed the police to expedite the investigation.