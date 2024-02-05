Telangana Assembly budget session 2024: Telangana Cabinet decisions on budget session

Telangana Cabinet decisions on the budget session:

Yesterday, the Telangana Cabinet decided that the Legislative Assembly's budget session schedule in Telangana would start on February 8. During the session, they planned to announce two more polls "guarantees" of the ruling Congress for the next election. Reporters were told by state IT Minister D Sridhar Babu that the Assembly session would start on February 8 and include a speech by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. This was after the cabinet meeting on Sunday night. The Cabinet changed the state's official symbol so that it "reflects the people without any trace of monarchy," according to Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, the state's information and public relations minister. This was done to meet the demands of the Telangana agitation.

"Jaya Jaya He Telangana," a popular song by poet Ande Sri, was chosen as the official song at a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. A decision was also made by the Cabinet to use "TG" instead of "TS" on vehicle license plates to show the name of the state. Sridhar Babu said that the chief minister would announce the implementation of two more "guarantees" on the house floor during the Assembly session.

The Congress party made six "guarantees" about the election as a part of Telangana Assembly session updates. The government had already started enforcing two of them: free rides on state-run RTC buses for women and a health scheme giving poor people 10 lakh rupees. The Cabinet agreed with the government's plan to do a "caste census" in the state, which had already been announced.

As per the political developments in Telangana, the Cabinet also decided to bring back the Nizam Sugars Factory, which is run by the government, and to set up the Kodangal Area Development Authority. The Assembly constituency that CM Revanth Reddy represents is Kodangal.