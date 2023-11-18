Telangana assembly elections will decide future of the state: Amit Shah

GADWAL: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the upcoming elections in Telangana will decide the future of the state. On Saturday afternoon, he participated in the BJP's Sakal Janula Vijayasankalpa Sabha organized in Gadwal Constituency.

Addressing the public, he criticized KCR for failing to fulfill his promises, specifically mentioning the non-delivery of 500 houses to the poor and the denial of minimum rights to farmers. Shah accused KCR of deceiving the people with false words and highlighted the incomplete status of pending projects under his administration.

Shah declared that the time of BRS is over in Telangana, asserting that BJP's time has come. He expressed confidence that Telangana's development will accelerate with the formation of a double-engine government, referring to a government led by BJP at the center and in the state.



