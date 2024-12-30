Telangana Assembly Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Hyderabad : The Telangana Legislative Assembly convened to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26 at the age of 92. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy moved a condolence motion, highlighting Singh’s pivotal role in the formation of Telangana in 2014 and his legacy as the architect of India’s economic reforms.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized Singh’s contributions to the state and proposed a resolution urging the central government to posthumously confer the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honor, on the late leader. The Assembly acknowledged his statesmanship and the vision he brought to Indian politics.

The absence of Leader of Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao from the session drew attention, though no official statement was made regarding his non-participation.

Telangana, which emerged as India’s 29th state under Singh’s leadership during UPA-II, continues to honor his legacy for his unwavering support during its formation. The winter session of the Assembly, which concluded recently, served as the backdrop for this significant memorial gathering. The Assembly’s resolution is seen as a heartfelt gesture by the state that owes its existence in part to Singh’s leadership and governance.