Telangana: Assembly Pays Tributes To All The Late MLAs

It is known that the Telangana budget meetings started on Monday. On the first day, Governor Tamilsai Soundarajan addressed the joint sittings at 11 am. Today (March 16) the House passed a resolution of condolence on the death of the late Member of Parliament. The Legislative Assembly has paid tributes to the recently deceased MLAs in Telangana. The house paid tributes to Nagarjuna Sagar Late MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah, Bellampalli Former MLA Gunda Mallesh, Musheerabad Former MLA Naini Narshimha Reddy, Former MLA Komtam Ramreddy, Kolhapur Former MLA Kautikaneni Madhusudan Rao, Madhira Former MLA Katta Venkata Narsaiah. All the members observed a two-minute silence and wished peace to their souls.

During the assembly sessions which started on the second day, CM KCR introduced the resolution of condolence on the death of Nomula Narsimha. Ministers Jagadish Reddy, Vemula Prashant Reddy, KTR, Thalassani Srinivas Yadav, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, TRS MLAs Sandra Venkata Veeraya, Chirumarthi Lingaya, Bollam Mallya Yadav, BJP MLA, Ravindra Naik, Congress MLA, Jaipal Yadav, passed the condolence resolutions. Even MLA Zafar Hussain was present. All the members expressed their condolences over the decision taken by CM KCR and mourned the death of Nomula Narasimha.

Speaking on the occasion, CM KCR said that Nagarjuna Sagar, the late MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah will never be forgotten. The CM said that he will remain in the hearts of the people forever. He described Nomula Narsimhaiah as a close friend. He said that he had worked with him for many years and played a key role in the Telangana movement. He also said, there is a need to remember Narasimhaiah Guru Raghav Reddy. He said that Narasimhaiah was also tensed because of the injustice being done to Telangana. Narsimhaiah, who did not have any health problems, said it was unfortunate that he died suddenly.

The House then adjourned. The Governor will thank the speech on the 17th. The budget will be introduced on the 18th.