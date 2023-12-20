Live
Just In
Telangana Assembly adjourned for 30 mts. Govt tables white paper on State Finances
Highlights
The State Government introduced a 40 page white paper on financial situation in the State and wanted to have a short discussion. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka tabled the white paper.
Opposition leaders T Harish Rao, AIMIM and CPI said that for fruitful discussion tgey should get time to read the document. This document should have been circulated on Tuesday evening.
The Majlis leader Akbaruddin Owaisi asked the Speaker to give Tea break for at least 40 minutes to enable them to study the document. Minister for Legislative Affairs D Sridharbabu said Government had no objection and the Speaker adjourned the house for 30 mts.
