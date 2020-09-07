Telangana Assembly session begins, legislators to undergo medical tests every day

Though COVID scare is haunting, the Telangana Assembly session began on Monday at 11 am by strictly following the safety norms.



Speaker P Srinivas Reddy asked all members to undergo mandated tests mainly body temperature on a regular basis and the use of face masks without fail. He suggested the members not to share food with others and avoid touching iron and steel furniture in the house premises. All the members will have to produce COVID test results before entering the house.



The assembly session began with all the legislators mourning the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee. Agriculture minister Niranjan Reddy has said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has maintained cordial relations with Pranab Mukherjee. The former President was the head of UPA sub committee which had recommended to the Centre a report OK support of the creation of Telangana State. Pranab extolled KCR for achieving the Telangana. The relationship between TRS Chief and Pranab is like a father and son.

