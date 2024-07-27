Telangana assembly session begins with discussion on budget

The assembly budget meetings have begun on the third day with general discussion on the annual budget 2024-25 is going on in Telangana assembly and councils. The house has begun with heated debate between Congress and BRS over the allocations to the various departments in the budget.

While the former minister Harish Rao spoke on various issues targetting Congress government alleging their administration as failure, the Congress ministers and members are giving counters. Harish Rao raised the topics of liquor and registrations in the state and alleged the government of its failure. The finance minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu denied it saying that the former was speaking lies.

On 25th of this month, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka presented the budget in the Legislative Council and Minister Sridhar Babu in the Legislative Council. The question and answer session was also cancelled in the context of the general debate on the budget. Rewrite as news article with heading.