Telangana assembly session continues on eighth days, to discuss on three key bills
The Eighth Day of Telangana Assembly meeting commenced today at 10 am, set to address several important legislative matters and discussions impacting the state. Notably, the question and answer session scheduled for today has been cancelled, allowing more time for legislative proposals and short-term discussions.
During the session, three government bills will be introduced, including the significant Young India Skill University Bill, presented by Minister Sridhar Babu. Additionally, two amendment bills from the Law Department will also be put forward for consideration. The government has indicated that these bills have already been introduced in the House.
A short-term discussion focused on the development of Hyderabad will take place, highlighting the government's commitment to urban growth and infrastructure improvements.
In conjunction with the assembly meeting, a cabinet meeting is scheduled for later today at 2:30 pm in Committee Hall 1. Key topics on the agenda include discussions surrounding new ration cards and the formation of a cabinet sub-committee to streamline related procedures. The medical department will address the Jeevan Dan initiative, while urban planning discussions will revolve around the merger of municipalities, municipal corporations, and villages within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Additionally, a bill pertaining to these mergers is expected to be introduced in the House tomorrow.
The assembly sessions today signify a proactive approach by the government to engage with pressing issues and legislative actions intended to benefit the citizens of the state.