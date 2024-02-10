Telangana Assembly sessions: Govt. to introduce budget today

The Congress government in Telangana is set to present its first budget in the Assembly. The budget will include allocations for the six guarantees promised by the party. Deputy CM and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister Sridhar Babu will introduce the budget in the Assembly at 12 noon.

CM Revanth Reddy aims to provide good news to every assembly constituency in the state through this budget. Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the budget is expected to boost overall development in the state and be accepted by the people. CM Revanth Reddy has decided to allocate ₹10 crore for infrastructure development in each assembly constituency, totaling ₹1,190 crore for all 119 constituencies.



Additionally, funds will be allocated for education and drinking water facilities. The budget is estimated to be around ₹2.60 lakh crore to ₹2.70 lakh crore, 10% less than the previous budget. The Congress government acknowledges that not all promises can be fulfilled in the first year but will make progress on some of them. There is a possibility of allocating over ₹3,000 crore for free bus travel for women, but providing free electricity up to 200 units may be a burden, costing over ₹4,000 crore for electricity distribution companies.



Funds will also be allocated for providing gas cylinders and the Kalyanamastu scheme. Precautions have been taken to ensure that 100% of the proposed budget is spent.