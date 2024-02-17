Telangana assembly sessions starts on eighth day, to present white paper on irrigation

The Telangana Assembly budget meeting commenced on the eighth day. The government is set to present a white paper on the irrigation water department during the session today. On the occasion of BRS chief KCR's birthday, the Congress party has planned to unveil instances of corruption within the BRS in the assembly.

A white paper is scheduled to be unveiled in the Legislative Assembly, followed by a brief discussion. Matters such as corruption in the Kaleswaram project, findings from the CAG report, issues related to Medigadda, Annaram, Sundilla, and insights from the vigilance enforcement interim report would be discussed during the session.