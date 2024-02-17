Live
- Jardiance gets CDSCO nod
- HCL Tech’s new hiring
- IITK partners with GUVI
- TDP welcomes HC judgement on ‘Rajadhani Files’
- LIC brings new plan for children, youth
- Nifty, Sensex up 4th day in a row
- 62% global cos to rely on 3rd-parties for GenAI
- India’s IPR stance promotes affordable medicines: GTRI
- IT industry revenue to grow 3.8% to reach $254 billion this fiscal
- ISRO to launch GSLV F-14 satellite today from SHAR in Tirupati
Just In
Telangana assembly sessions starts on eighth day, to present white paper on irrigation
Highlights
The Telangana Assembly budget meeting commenced on the eighth day. The government is set to present a white paper on the irrigation water department during the session today.
The Telangana Assembly budget meeting commenced on the eighth day. The government is set to present a white paper on the irrigation water department during the session today. On the occasion of BRS chief KCR's birthday, the Congress party has planned to unveil instances of corruption within the BRS in the assembly.
A white paper is scheduled to be unveiled in the Legislative Assembly, followed by a brief discussion. Matters such as corruption in the Kaleswaram project, findings from the CAG report, issues related to Medigadda, Annaram, Sundilla, and insights from the vigilance enforcement interim report would be discussed during the session.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS