Telangana Assembly sessions to behind today, KCR likely to attend

The Telangana Assembly is set to convene today, which will begin with a mourning for the late Cantonment MLA, Lasya Nandita, at 11 AM.

The assembly sessions will commence with the Governor's address, followed by budget discussions scheduled for July 25. Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka is poised to present the Telangana budget on that date. Interestingly, KCR has reportedly chosen to attend the assembly on the day of the budget presentation, amidst ongoing political dynamics following the BRS's defeat in the last elections, which has relegated the party to opposition status.

Currently, KCR is recovering from a hip bone surgery that kept him away from earlier assembly meetings, as advised by his doctors to take sufficient rest. However, previous sessions have seen strong rebuttals from his party members, K.T. Rama Rao and Harish Rao, towards Congress party officials.

As discussions progress, there is growing speculation regarding a potential merger of the BRS legislative party with Congress.

The assembly sessions are expected to last approximately 10 days, covering key topics, including the upcoming budget, loan waivers, the Dharani initiative, Rythu Bharosa, job creation, the installation of the Telangana Thalli statue, and the government symbol.

The political landscape in Telangana remains stirred as all eyes turn to the assembly meetings and KCR's participation.