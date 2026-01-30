Telangana assembly speaker conducts inquiry into Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender’s defection

The investigation into the defection case against Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender has commenced. Telangana Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar is conducting the inquiry following petitions filed by BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and BJP legislative leader Maheshwar Reddy, both seeking Danam’s disqualification.

The process began with the petition from Padi Kaushik Reddy, whose lawyers cross-examined the MLA. During questioning, Reddy was asked about his reasons for filing the petition and the evidence supporting Danam’s party switch.

He presented proof including Danam’s electoral history—contesting and winning as an MLA from Khairatabad on a BRS ticket, and later contesting as a Member of Parliament from Secunderabad on a Congress ticket.

Evidence also included campaign photos, videos, and images of Danam wearing a Congress scarf. The examination concluded with Reddy’s presentation of this evidence before the Speaker.