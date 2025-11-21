Telangana assembly speaker inaugurates Indiramma Houses in Vikarabad

Gaddam Prasad Kumar, the Speaker of the Telangana State Legislative Assembly and MLA for Vikarabad Constituency, inaugurated the Indiramma House at Venkatapur Tanda within the Vikarabad Municipal Corporation. During the event at the MLA camp office, he distributed documentation for 29 Indiramma Houses to tribal children from Madanapalle village, Vikarabad Mandal.

The inauguration was attended by District Collector Prateek Jain, SP Narayana Reddy, local public representatives, community leaders, officials, and community members.

In his address, Speaker Prasad Kumar reaffirmed the government's commitment to the underprivileged, stating, "We had promised to provide Indiramma Houses to the poor during the last assembly elections. Following the election of the people’s government under Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy, we are fulfilling our promise by allocating Indiramma Houses to those in need."

He highlighted that 3,600 Indiramma houses have been sanctioned in the initial phase for each constituency across the state. Many structures in Vikarabad constituency have already been completed, bringing joy to the beneficiaries.





“People are delighted with the arrival of these houses, especially after the Revanth Reddy government took office, contrasting sharply with the previous government's unfulfilled promise of double-bedroom houses. These Indiramma houses will be distributed in phases every year,” added Speaker Kumar.

He acknowledged the late YS Rajasekhar Reddy's legacy of providing housing and reassured the audience of a continued commitment to ensuring that everyone receives adequate housing.

In a separate speech focused on the distribution of housing documents to tribal Chenchu beneficiaries, Prasad Kumar affirmed the state government’s dedication to tribal welfare. He announced that houses for the tribal community had been specifically sanctioned to guarantee permanent housing for the Chenchus in the district and instructed officials to ensure the construction of quality pucca houses. Infrastructure improvements, including CC roads costing Rs 7 lakh and internal sewerage canals at Rs 10 lakh, have already been completed in Chenchu Colony, Madanapalle village.