Telangana assembly speaker to hear petition on MLA Danam Nagender

The disqualification petition against MLA Danam Nagender will be heard on the 30th of this month, according to the schedule issued by Speaker Prasad Kumar. Notices have been served to Nagender, instructing him to attend the hearing, along with notices to MLA Kaushik Reddy and the lawyers involved.

The hearing will also cover the petition filed by BJP floor leader Maheshwar Reddy. During the proceedings, the Speaker will record the testimonies of the petitioners.