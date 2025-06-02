Telangana at 11: Marching Towards Inclusive Growth and Empowerment Under People’s Government

Gadwal: A New Beginning for Comprehensive Development – People’s Government Shaping the New Telangana

Outstanding Performance in Government Schools – Students Honored with Mementoes by the Government

National Flag Hoisted by Telangana Government's Special Representative & Government Advisor (Sports Affairs), A.P. Jitender Reddy

The Telangana State Formation Day celebrations were held grandly on Monday at the Integrated District Offices Complex in the district headquarters. Telangana Government’s Special Representative to New Delhi & Advisor on Sports Affairs, Mr. A.P. Jitender Reddy, along with Nagar Kurnool MP Dr. Mallu Ravi, graced the occasion as chief guests. The district administration accorded a ceremonial welcome with a police guard of honor, following which the national flag was hoisted.

On this occasion, Mr. A.P. Jitender Reddy extended heartfelt wishes to the people of Jogulamba Gadwal district on the 11th Telangana State Formation Day. He paid rich tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the Telangana movement, including local heroes Pasya Sarva Reddy and Kottam Venugopal. He expressed pride in the state of Telangana, which has been flourishing in all sectors and gaining nationwide attention. He saluted each and every family of the martyrs and activists who contributed to the cause of statehood.

He mentioned that under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Mr. A. Revanth Reddy, the people’s government is moving forward with the “Telangana Rising – Vision 2047”, which was recently presented at the NITI Aayog meeting. This visionary document, focusing on welfare, social justice, green energy, infrastructure, and tourism, is expected to be a guiding force for Telangana’s future.

He emphasized the government’s aim to empower one crore women to become millionaires. Under the free RTC travel scheme, 1.84 crore women in Jogulamba Gadwal district have benefitted, saving ₹66.45 crores in travel costs. The ₹500 gas cylinder scheme benefited 95,420 people with subsidies worth ₹8.02 crores. Under the 200 units free electricity scheme, 81,121 households received 9.43 lakh zero bills amounting to ₹24.39 crores.

To ensure women’s financial empowerment, initiatives like power plants, petrol bunks, and women’s canteens have been set up. In Shilparamam, 100 Indira Mahila Shakti stalls were inaugurated. Through women's groups, 600 buses were purchased and leased to RTC, with 150 already delivered.

Highlighting a landmark in Indian agricultural history, he stated that in just 8 months, the government waived ₹20,617 crores in farm loans benefiting 25.35 lakh farmers, including ₹513.99 crores for 58,113 farmers in Gadwal. Through the Rythu Bharosa scheme, ₹12,000 per acre is being provided. For the 2024–25 Rabi season, ₹140.96 crores were credited to 1,34,400 farmers.

He informed that procurement payments are being made within 24 hours. This season, 87,065 metric tonnes of paddy were purchased from 13,748 farmers via 75 procurement centers, with ₹146.39 crores credited to 9,875 farmers. Compensation of ₹10,000 per acre was given to farmers affected by unseasonal rains. A bonus of ₹500 per quintal was paid for 54,798 metric tonnes of fine rice, totaling ₹27.39 crores.

Landless agricultural laborers are receiving ₹12,000 annually under the Indiramma Aatmiya Bharosa scheme. Welfare programs like Indiramma houses and subsidized rice are addressing hunger. In June, three months of free rice is being distributed in advance.

He stated that Telangana is leading in welfare and social justice. Telangana is the first state to implement Scheduled Caste categorization and is committed to providing 42% reservations for BCs. To ensure job security for youth, 60,000 government jobs are being filled and 3 lakh crores in investments are bringing one lakh private jobs. Under the Rajiv Abhaya Hastam scheme, financial aid is being given to civil services aspirants.

The state has set a goal of becoming a trillion-dollar economy. As part of revolutionary changes in education, the SSC pass percentage in Gadwal increased from 81.38% in 2024 to 91.74% in 2025, a notable growth of 10.36%. Construction of 58 Young India Model Schools over 25 acres is underway. A new medical college is being established in Gadwal to promote medical education. A dedicated education commission has been formed.

Under Indiramma Housing, 4.5 lakh houses are being built statewide, with 3,500 per constituency. For tribal welfare, 10,000 homes and the Indira Solar Giri Water Development program were initiated for irrigation and power needs.

The Bhoo Bharathi Act – 2025 was introduced to solve land issues permanently and protect government lands. It simplifies buying/selling of agricultural land. Pilot revenue sabhas (meetings) were held in 4 mandals, and similar events have been conducted in Ieeja mandal, Gadwal. Between June 3 to 20, sabhas will be held in all remaining revenue villages to make Telangana land-dispute free. So far, 43,670 land disputes have been resolved under Bhoo Bharathi.

Plans have been drawn to develop Hyderabad into a global city. Metro Rail expansion has started. GHMC merged the Cantonment Board as per public demand. A new city called Future City is being planned across 30,000 acres. Development planning divides the state into Core Urban, Urban, and Rural Zones.