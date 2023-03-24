  • Menu
Telangana: Avail SSC hall tickets online from today

Representational image
Representational image

Highlights

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana on Thursday said that the SSC exam hall tickets will be available online from Friday.

Hyderabad: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana on Thursday said that the SSC exam hall tickets will be available online from Friday.

Students can download their hall ticket from the official website bse.telangana.gov.in.

A total of 4,94,616 students have registered for the SSC exams in Telangana this year. To accommodate these students, 2,652 exam centres have been set up across the State. The exams are scheduled to be conducted from April 3 to 13 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

