Telangana Ayush wing preparing treatment protocol

Hyderabad: With several government hospitals being notified as treatment centres for Covid-19, the Telangana Ayush wing is preparing a treatment protocol. A task force committee has been constituted with senior doctors from ayurveda, homoeo, unani and nature cure for the purpose.

The Health department has notified five Ayush hospitals among the eight hospitals namely Nature Cure Hospital (Begumpet), Govt Nizamia General Hospital (Charminar), Govt Ayurveda Hospital (Erragadda), Govt Ayurveda Teaching Hospital (Warangal), DK Government Homoeo Hospital (Ramanthapur) with other three being allopathic (Gandhi, King Koti and Gachibowli).

As of now the positive cases are being treated in Gandhi and Chest hospitals. Although there are no medicines and vaccines for treating coronavirus-infected patients, allopathic doctors are following symptomatic-based treatment method for high fever, serious cold or cough, difficulty in breathing.

Nearly 400 rooms and beds are being readied in Ayush hospitals and the obvious question that comes to mind is about the medical treatment to be given to patients admitted to these centres.

According to a senior Ayurvedic doctor, there are many medicines and products in Ayush that boost immunity levels in a person. "Allopathic symptomatic drugs and medicines will be continued for patients admitted in Ayush hospital also.

However, we will prepare a list of immunity boosting products or medicines that can be given to patients admitted at our facilities," he said.

The doctors said this would help in enhancing recovery rate and would not come in way of allopathic treatment. "These medicines would supplement the treatment that is being followed by allopathic doctors," he said.

It is learnt that Ayush hospitals will be allotted patients only after Gandhi, King Koti facilities are full.