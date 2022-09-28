Telangana bags four awards in tourism sector

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Tuesday received four awards under various categories in the tourism sector in the India Tourism event held in New Delhi. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar presented the awards to Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud.

The Telangana State achieved awards in the categories of- best State comprehensive development of tourism, best golf course (Hyderabad Golf Club), Best Railway Station (Secunderabad) and best medical tourism facility (Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad).

Later, addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, Srinivas Goud said that many had made predictions that people of Telangana cannot rule, there will be no power and people will demand undivided Andhra Pradesh again etc.

Earlier, nine districts of the State were drought affected but now Telangana was contributing to the country's GDP and it is in the forefront in all the sectors, said Goud. He said that the state received 19 out of 20 awards under the Adarsh Gram Yojna, 13 awards in Swachh Bharat and best tourism state in the country. He also said that no one can stop Telangana from development and no one can reach the standards of Telangana.

Srinivas Goud further said that the Centre should provide support to the state which was progressing but they were involved in taking revenge. The country would progress if the Centre supports the states and the chief ministers who are performing well, he said.