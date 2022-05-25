Telangana: Ban on private practice by doctors will hamper recruitment process

Hyderabad: A day after the State government announced that its doctors will not be allowed to do private practice experts say this will hamper the recruitment process as super- specialty doctors may not be keen to apply for government jobs.

Health Minister T Harish Rao while reviewing the health status in Ranga Reddy district, had announced that the government had taken a policy decision to ban private practice by the government doctors so as to bolster healthcare in rural areas. The ban would be applicable only to those who are to be recruited. The government is slated to take up recruitment of 13,000 doctors in the Health department.

Health experts feel that this may not be helpful as it goes against the government aim to provide best healthcare to people in rural areas.

Healthcare Reforms Doctors' Association (HRDA) president K Mahesh Kumar said it seems the government does not want doctors to opt for its jobs, specially specialists in peripheral areas like the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad affiliated health centres, CHCs and area hospitals. He said all government doctors' associations should raise a voice against the government move. "Young specialist doctors are in a dilemma whether or not to join government service due to off-duty practice ban and without the non-practice allowances (NPA).

According to the Junior Doctors' Association (JUDA) adviser Dr G Srinivas, none from abroad and super-specialists would join with the existing salaries in government sector without the NPA.

Another doctor said even with the NPA specialist doctors may not be willing to join if evening practice is banned.

Experts said if the government wants to ban private practice then it should provide salaries on a par with those of the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). They also wanted the government to take opinion whether or not doctors were willing to opt for NPA. Any specialist would find it easy to do private practice and can get better income, as against that paid in a government hospital, a doctor said.