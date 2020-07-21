Telangana bandh call: Curbs imposed in Maoist-hit districts

Hyderabad: With the Telangana bandh call given by banned Maoists on July 25 demanding the release of revolutionary writer Varavara Rao, curbs on the movements of people are imposed in the the Naxal infested districts bordering Chattisgarh and Maharashtra.

Special police and Greyhound forces have already launched combing operations in north Telangana districts after receiving intelligence inputs that Naxals are holding series of meetings in the agency villages.

Police sources said that people living in the Naxal-hit habitations were asked not to venture out of their homes till this month-end. Adequate identity proofs are mandatory if any dweller wants to go outside of his village. People are also asked to alert the police if any suspected person enters their villages.

State DGP M Mahendar Reddy's recent visit to some Maoist affected areas in Old Adilabad and Khammam districts sent strong signals to Naxals that police are prepared to deal with the situation and ready to foil their attempt to launch violent attacks.

Police officials said that the State intelligence wing was in constant touch with neighbouring States of Chattisgarh and Maharashtra and exchanging information on the movements of Naxals. The search operations are intensified to catch top rank Maoists, police said.