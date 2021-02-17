Telangana: Bandi Sanjay Kumar donates Rs 1 lakh for Ram temple

Hyderabad: Stating that Lord Ram's life inspires people, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said the temple being constructed in Ayodhya is a sign of self-respect.

Sanjay, who on Tuesday offered Rs 1 lakh to Sri Ram Janmabhoomi TeerthaKshetra Trust members, said getting an opportunity to contribute for the temple was a blessing for all of the current generation. He said a shrine getting constructed with contribution from every family and with public expenditure was historic.

Sanjay said people across the world want Lord Ram temple to be constructed. Since 498 years lakhs of people have sacrificed their lives for the shrine. The MP recalled that he participated in 'karseva' taken up in Ayodhya. He hailed the Trust for constructing a grand temple on Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.