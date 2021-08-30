Telangana: Bandi Sanjay takes dig at TRS government questions, why PMAY scheme name changed

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government had changed the name of the Telangana Prime Minister's Awas Yojana scheme. He said that double bedroom houses were being built with the funds given by the Centre. Bandi Sanjay spoke at a media conference in Hyderabad and alleged that the houses are being built only for the commission from the contractors.



Sanjay questioned the state government that why there was no objection to give the list of houses constructed under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana scheme and distributed. He alleged that he did not care about double bedroom houses but was using central funds. He recalled that during the BJP rule in Maharashtra, about 70,000 houses were completed during the year and houses were opened in a single day.

He expressed anguish over the corruption continuing in Telangana. He flagged tht TRS and MIM are flagged as one and the same and took a jibe at KCR‌ stating that he will come out when there are by-election comes. He said he had got the opportunity to know the hardships of the people through his padayatra.