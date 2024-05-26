  • Menu
Telangana Bans Sale of Gutka and Pan Masala with Tobacco and Nicotine for One Year

The Commissioner of Food Safety in Telangana has taken a strict stance on the sale and distribution of Gutka and Pan masala products that contain tobacco and nicotine.

The Commissioner of Food Safety in Telangana has taken a strict stance on the sale and distribution of Gutka and Pan masala products that contain tobacco and nicotine. In a recent notification, the department has prohibited the manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation, and sale of these harmful products for a period of one year, starting from Friday, May 24.

The move comes as a step towards promoting public health and reducing the consumption of substances that can have detrimental effects on individuals. Gutka and Pan masala are known to be highly addictive due to the presence of tobacco and nicotine, which can lead to serious health issues including oral cancer and other respiratory diseases.

The ban will be strictly enforced across the state of Telangana to ensure that these products are not available to consumers. The Commissioner of Food Safety has urged the public to cooperate with the authorities in complying with the new regulation, in order to safeguard their health and well-being.

