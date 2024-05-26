Live
- CM Yogi’s work and influence makes Gorakhpur safe for Ravi Kishan
- Ayush Ministry to sensitise insurance companies for affordable healthcare
- District Election Officer, Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala inspected the by-election distribution center for the Legislative Council Graduates
- Gaza aid deliveries restart from Egypt via Kerem Shalom crossing
- Vote for strong govt, vote for 'Viksit Bharat': PM Modi
- With last phase of voting left, market volatility would increase
- Govt asks telecom providers to block incoming international spoofed calls
- Taiwan thanks the US, others for supporting peace in the region
- Sindhu loses to Wang Zhi Yi in Malaysia Masters final
- Two girls drown in Kerala river
Just In
Telangana Bans Sale of Gutka and Pan Masala with Tobacco and Nicotine for One Year
The Commissioner of Food Safety in Telangana has taken a strict stance on the sale and distribution of Gutka and Pan masala products that contain tobacco and nicotine.
The Commissioner of Food Safety in Telangana has taken a strict stance on the sale and distribution of Gutka and Pan masala products that contain tobacco and nicotine. In a recent notification, the department has prohibited the manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation, and sale of these harmful products for a period of one year, starting from Friday, May 24.
The move comes as a step towards promoting public health and reducing the consumption of substances that can have detrimental effects on individuals. Gutka and Pan masala are known to be highly addictive due to the presence of tobacco and nicotine, which can lead to serious health issues including oral cancer and other respiratory diseases.
The ban will be strictly enforced across the state of Telangana to ensure that these products are not available to consumers. The Commissioner of Food Safety has urged the public to cooperate with the authorities in complying with the new regulation, in order to safeguard their health and well-being.