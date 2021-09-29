Telangana: Bathukamma sarees to be distributed from October 6

Bathukamma sarees will be distributed from October 6 in Telangana. The officials said that all the sarees have been reached to the districts for the distribution.



Around one crore sarees have been weaved in the Sircilla which will be distributed from October 2. District collectors have been entrusted with the responsibility of Bathukamma sarees distribution. Meanwhile, the distribution of sarees in Karimnagar and Hanamkonda is likely to be delayed due to the Huzurabad by-election.

The government will approach the election commission and take a call on the sarees distribution.

This year, the government spent around Rs 318 crore to hand over Bathukamma sarees to the women aged above 18 years and having white ration cards in the state. The government is spending Rs 300 crore every year for the scheme.

The handloom workers spent around six months to weave the saree. This year, the sarees are weaved in 17 designs and colours with 289 attractive designs and colours to satisfy the choice of all women.