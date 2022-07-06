Telangana: BC institutions inter entrance exam results released

Hyderabad: BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and BC Welfare Chief Secretary Burra Venkatesham released the results of intermediate entrance examination of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Junior Colleges on Tuesday.

As per the release around 45,735 students applied for the entrance exam of intermediate courses in BC Welfare Residential Junior Colleges. Of the 45,735 students, 40,575 appeared for the exam and around 12,560 students will join inter courses in BC colleges across the state.

Information including the exam results, marks obtained by them along with the address of the college where the seat is been allotted and the college principal contact numbers is available mjptbcwreis.telangana.gov.in. website. Selected students should report to their allotted colleges by July 15, said senior officer.