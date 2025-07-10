Telangana BJP chief demands compensation for victims of adulterated toddy

N. Ramachandra Rao, the Telangana state president of the BJP, has called on the government to provide financial support to the families affected by the recent adulterated toddy incident in Kukatpally. He has requested Rs. 10 lakh for the families of those who died and Rs. 1 lakh for each of the victims who suffered injuries.

Reports indicate that six individuals have died following the consumption of adulterated toddy, with many others experiencing severe kidney damage from drinking the harmful brew. Rao raised concerns over the possibility that psychotropic substances were mixed into the toddy, alleging a collusion between local excise officials and the suppliers.

"This incident is not isolated; there have been similar occurrences in the past," Rao stated. He urged the excise department to implement daily inspections of toddy production facilities to prevent future tragedies. "The government must take immediate action to ensure such incidents do not happen again," he added.