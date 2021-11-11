Telangana: BJP launches protest at all collectorates demanding paddy procurement

Telangana BJP launched protests at all the district collectorate complexes in the state demanding immediate procurement of paddy by the government.



Raising slogans against the TRS party, the BJP Kisanmorcha staged protest at the collectorates of Karimnagar, Nalgonda and Rangareddy. They alleged that government is causing struggle to the farmers even after they readied the paddy for purchase. The BJP leaders also alleged that TRS party is trying to blame the centre by not purchasing the paddy in the state.

They also threatened to continue the protest until the state government comes forward to purchase all the paddy from the farmers.