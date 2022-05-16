Telangana BJP leaders lash out at TRS & State ministers

Hyderabad: The State BJP lashed out at several TRS ministers and leaders for attacking Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the saffron party. Addressing the media here on Sunday, BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman criticised Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao for stooping low in their criticism of Amit Shah.

Laxman said the 'unprecedented' response to the public meeting on the concluding day of THE 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' sent shockwaves in TRS and its leadership. "The response of people to the public meeting reflects that they want a change of guard in the State. The response to the public meeting left the ruling party panicked. In a bid to please the TRS chief, "the ministers are competing with each other stooping so low in criticising Union Minister Amit Shah, calling him a 'migratory bird' and 'Shah of lies'."

"A senior minister like Harish Rao making statements against the Union Home Minister not befitting his position exposes the frustration of the ruling party".

The TRS ministers' and leaders' statements show as if Telangana is private property of the TRS. However, the growing anger of people of the State is all set to bring the BJP to power by throwing the pink party out, he asserted. Laxman said Shah has grown from the level of an ordinary booth-level worker to the position of Union Home Minister, contrary to the TRS leaders brought from the US and selling fruits by telling trees name.

Criticising the TRS and CM KCR for 'cheating' people and not delivering on electoral promises, Laxman said, "TRS and its chief have realised that no longer they can take people of Telangana for a ride."

BJP State secretaries Dr S Prakash Reddy, Kolli Madhavi and BJP SC Morcha national secretary S Kumar addressing the media charged that the TRS leaders and the ministers have been making baseless allegations against the Union Home Minister and the BJP after witnessing the unprecedented response to the public meeting at Tukkuguda.

Taking strong exception to the language used against the Union Home Minister by KTR and other TRS leaders, they cautioned the pink party that they have the skill to give back in the same coin.