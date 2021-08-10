Telangana: Body found in burnt car in Medak

In a shocking incident, a dead body was found in a burnt car abandoned at Mangalaparthi village outskirts in Veldurthi mandal of Medak district on Tuesday. The car is said to be belonging the owner of a movie theatre in Medak town.



Based on the car engine number, the police are investigating the case. DSP Kiran Kumar said that the accused will be nabbed soon. Toopran DSP Kiran Kumar, CI Swamy Goud, Narsapur CI Lingeshwara Rao, Narayanapet CI Nagarjuna Goud and others examined the spot. The body of the person is yet to be identified. It was sent for autopsy.



The police suspected that the assailants killed the person and stuffed the body in the car trunk and left the car in fire and fled away.