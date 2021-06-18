Telangana bristles over Maharashtra Delta plus scare

Coronavirus in Telangana: Telangana Government seems to have taken the warning issued by the Maharashtra task force regarding the Delta plus variant of coronavirus seriously.



The task force had said that if Covid-19 appropriate behaviour was not followed diligently by people, then the third wave of the coronavirus might begin in one or two months riding on the new variant Delta plus variant. What has caused worry for the government is that some cases of Delta plus variant have been found in Maharashtra in the last two days.

With the State Government contemplating lifting lockdown after June 20, it fears that if the movement between the border districts begins, it could result in the spread of the new variant in TS. The Health authorities are worried that despite two waves which had taken a huge toll, people still do not seem to be taking the importance of wearing face masks and maintaining social distance seriously.

In view of this situation, the State Government is planning to impose certain restrictions in the border districts of old Adilabad and Nizamabad and keep a strict vigil on the movement of people between two States for some more time. Most of the dwellers from the border districts of TS migrate to Maharashtra for livelihood and travel frequently between the two States. The Government is likely to put a ban on this movement.

There are reports that there is a rapid increase of Delta plus cases in England which is doubling every 11 days. The health department there has urged everyone to keep observing hands, face, space, and fresh air, and make sure you receive both doses of the vaccine for the best possible protection.

Scientists from the CSIR Institute of Genomics & Integrative Biology (IGIB) noted that 156 samples of the variant had been sequenced around the world, with eight samples isolated in India – three from Tamil Nadu, and one each from Odisha, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. However, experts say that there is no reason for undue concern as the prevalence of the Delta plus variant in India is low.

Top officials of the State Medical and Health department told The Hans India that the Medical department was mobilising medical resources mainly healthcare professionals and opening new Covid hospitals in the State. All major hospitals in district headquarters and revenue divisions would be upgraded with oxygen facilities. Exclusive beds for children are also being arranged, the sources said.

The Government has issued a notification to fill nearly 4,000 healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, lab technicians, and paramedical staff to meet the demand. Telangana State Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation was in talks with drug and medical equipment supplying agencies to procure adequate medical stocks. The cabinet sub-committee headed by T Harish Rao has prepared proposals to tackle the situation and they have been sent to the Chief Minister for appropriate decision.