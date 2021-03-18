Telangana budget confines to paper: BJP

The budget presented by the finance minister Harish Rao in the legislative assembly will remain confined to paper, said BJP MLA Raja Singh.

Speaking to the media, Raja Singh questioned the government as to where the funds allocated to the Musi river in the past had gone. He also expressed dissatisfaction over non-allocation of funds to the sports sector. The MLA said that LB Stadium has become like a shopping complex and needs renovation.

Dubbak MLA Raghunandan Rao also satiricized as one would fall out of dizziness after learning the allocations made in the budget. "The government had been making promises to allocate Rs 500 crore to the gulf workers since 2014," he said.

Congress legislative party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also said that the government is misleading the people with the budget. He questioned as to how the government can present Rs 2,30,825 crore budget during the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state. "He vented out anger on showcasing the revenue budget as Rs 45,509 crore and said that the state has a debt of Rs 3.5 crore.