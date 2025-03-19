Telangana Budget: Key Updates on Ration Cards, Civil Supplies

The Telangana government has announced positive news in its budget regarding new ration cards. Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka stated in his budget speech that Rs 5,734 crore has been allocated for the Civil Supplies Department. The government has decided to provide ration cards and rice to all eligible individuals. Bhatti Vikramarka also reminded that the process of issuing new ration cards and registering additional family members began on January 26.

The government is offering the opportunity to register new names on ration cards, correct mistakes, and apply for new cards. Applicants must attach Aadhaar cards for all family members and a current utility bill for the house. If you already have a ration card and wish to add family members, their Aadhaar cards must be provided. Those who have already applied for public administration and public service programs do not need to apply again. The application fee for a ration card is Rs 50, and if an extra charge is made, applicants are advised to file a complaint.

Updates on Application Progress

Civil Supplies officials reported that 1.5 lakh applications have been received through Mee Seva for new ration cards. Approximately one lakh applications have been received in the GHMC area, and another lakh are expected. In total, the government has received over 10 lakh applications, including those from the caste census survey, Mee Seva centers, and previous applications. Additionally, more than 20 lakh applications have been received for changes in family members. Most applications have already been verified, and Gram Sabha approvals are in process. Identification of beneficiaries will soon be completed, and smart ration cards will be distributed in phases.

Smart Ration Cards for All Eligible Beneficiaries

The government plans to identify eligible beneficiaries from both the existing 90 lakh beneficiaries and the new applicants, providing them with smart ration cards. Civil Supplies officials stated that the issuance of cards is an ongoing process, with no specific deadline set. The smart ration cards will not have photographs, but will feature a unique number.

Future of Smart Ration Cards

Civil Supplies Commissioner DS Chauhan explained that the smart ration cards will include a special chip, similar to an ATM card. This chip will store details such as the beneficiary's name, Aadhaar number, address, and ration shop details, which will be displayed when swiped at the Point of Sale (POS) machine. The technology is being developed so that the details will be shown either by swiping the card or entering the unique number. In the future, arrangements will be made for beneficiaries to collect their ration anywhere using this smart card.