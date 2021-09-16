Telangana cabinet approves 4 super speciality hospitals, assembly session to begin on Sep 24

The Telangana cabinet which met on Thursday has approved four super speciality hospitals for the state and instructed the officials concerned to take up the construction of the hospitals at the earliest.



The cabinet which held talks on medical and health sector has primarily discussed on the COVID-19 situation in the state. It decided to inaugurate four new medical colleges in the state from next year and directed the medical and health department to take all the necessary measures for the opening of the colleges. The cabinet also approved for the development of basic amenities and health sector.

The officials told the cabinet that the COVID-19 cases in the state are under control even after the reopening of educational institutions. They said that over 2.56 crores of vaccine doses were distributed and a special vaccination drive will be launched from today. The officials also made it clear to the cabinet that they were ready to tackle COVID-19 in children.

Telangana assembly session to begin on Sep 24

The cabinet has also decided to conduct the assembly sessions and council sessions from September 24.