Telangana Cabinet Approves New Development Initiatives and Renaming of Institutions

Hyderabad: In a cabinet meeting chaired by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, several important decisions were made to enhance development and infrastructure in the state. The meeting focused on renaming prominent institutions, boosting urban development, and improving public services.

One of the major highlights was the decision to rename key educational institutions. The Women’s University will now be named after Veeranari Chakali Ailamma, while the Telugu University will carry the name of Suravaram Pratapa Reddy. Additionally, the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology has been renamed after Konda Lakshman Bapuji.

In a significant urban development move, the cabinet approved the strengthening of the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HYDRA). The body will now be given additional powers to protect lakes, ponds, government assets, and natural resources within the Telangana Core Urban Region, which falls inside the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits. HYDRA will also monitor these areas through CCTV surveillance, integrated with the Command Control Center, to prevent encroachments.

To support this initiative, the cabinet sanctioned the recruitment of 169 officials and 946 outsourced staff on deputation to HYDRA.

In agriculture, the cabinet announced a bonus of ₹500 per quintal for small paddy farmers starting from the Kharif season. This measure is expected to provide significant relief to farmers.

The Regional Ring Road's southern alignment has also been approved, with a 12-member committee led by the R&B Special Chief Secretary set to finalise the route.

Other key decisions include the extension of the Police Health Security Scheme to the Special Protection Force (SPF), land allocation for a Multi-Modal Logistics Park in Manoharabad, and the creation of an industrial park in Khammam’s Errapalem mandal.

The cabinet also approved 3,000 teaching and non-teaching posts for newly sanctioned medical colleges and fast-tracked the completion of the SLBC project in Nalgonda district, which will provide irrigation to 4 lakh acres.

These initiatives reflect the Telangana government’s commitment to infrastructure, education, and agricultural development across the state.