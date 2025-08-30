Telangana cabinet decides to hold local body elections in September

The Telangana government has announced that local body elections will be held in September, following cabinet approval. The state cabinet, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, met today and decided to write to the Election Commission regarding the schedule.

During the meeting in the Assembly Committee Hall, the cabinet lifted the limit on local election reservations and recommended names for the Governor’s Quota MLCs—Azharuddin and Kodandaram. The discussion also focused on the 42 per cent reservation for BCs and support for farmers affected by recent rains and floods. A resolution was passed seeking assistance from the Central Finance Ministry for crop and infrastructure losses.

The cabinet reaffirmed its commitment to conduct the elections by the September 30 deadline set by the High Court. The decision aims to ensure timely elections amid ongoing political and social concerns.