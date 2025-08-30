Live
- India to manufacture every component of mobile phones, including chips: Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Less than 50 weapons, maximum impact: The story of Operation Sindoor
- Economists from Lucknow, Chennai laud India's projected GDP growth of 7.8 pc in Q1 FY26
- Reflection of Indian economy's strong fundamentals: Former CBEC Chairman on GDP growth rate of 7.8 pc
- Marketing Indian products in different nations will continue to gain long-term advantages: Ex-GCCI chief
- Tara Sutaria-Veer Pahariya make their relationship Insta official during Ganesh Chaturthi celebration
- CBI court convicts three in murder case of Bihar journalist Rajdev Ranjan
- PM Modi arrives in China's Tianjin to attend SCO Summit
- Robust Q1 GDP makes India fastest-growing major economy in world: Sanjeev Sanyal
- Bihar: Land dispute claims two lives in Araria
Telangana cabinet decides to hold local body elections in September
The Telangana government has announced that local body elections will be held in September, following cabinet approval. The state cabinet, led by...
The Telangana government has announced that local body elections will be held in September, following cabinet approval. The state cabinet, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, met today and decided to write to the Election Commission regarding the schedule.
During the meeting in the Assembly Committee Hall, the cabinet lifted the limit on local election reservations and recommended names for the Governor’s Quota MLCs—Azharuddin and Kodandaram. The discussion also focused on the 42 per cent reservation for BCs and support for farmers affected by recent rains and floods. A resolution was passed seeking assistance from the Central Finance Ministry for crop and infrastructure losses.
The cabinet reaffirmed its commitment to conduct the elections by the September 30 deadline set by the High Court. The decision aims to ensure timely elections amid ongoing political and social concerns.