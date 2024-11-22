Telangana Cabinet expansion likely after Maha results

Hyderabad: The much anticipated decision on Telangana’s cabinet expansion is likely to be taken up after Maharashtra’s Assembly results, which will come on November 23.

According to party sources, the decision on Cabinet expansion has been long pending despite deliberations in Delhi over the issue with the AICC top brass by the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the past several months.

Now it appears that the party high command arrived at a decision after dithering over the matter.

The present Cabinet, which has 11 members, including the Chief Minister, is likely to be expanded to 17, by adding members particularly from the composite districts of Adilabad, Nizamabad, Ranga Reddy, and Hyderabad, which do not have representation in the present State cabinet. Keeping in mind the socio-political equations, the top contenders include Vivek Venkatswamy, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, Malreddy Rangareddy, Sudarshan Reddy, V Srihari, Danam Nagender, Balu Naik, and Amer Ali Khan. It is believed that with the induction of new Ministers the administration will be much smoother, as most of the key portfolios currently remain with the Chief Minister.