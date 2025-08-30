Live
Telangana cabinet meets to discuss BC reservation, farmer support and local elections
Highlights
The cabinet convened in the assembly committee hall under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The meeting is expected to approve the release of a Government Order (GO) proposing 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs).
Additionally, discussions are likely to focus on supporting farmers affected by recent rains and floods, with a possible resolution seeking assistance from the central finance ministry for crop and infrastructure losses.
Meanwhile, the High Court has already directed that local body elections must be held by 30 September. A key agenda item is expected to be a discussion on this deadline.
