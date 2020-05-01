Telangana cabinet to meet on May 5 on lockdown extension

The Telangana government will hold a cabinet meeting on May 5 at Pragati Bhavan chaired by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. It is learned that the cabinet will make a decision on the lockdown extension or the lifting it in phases.

In a press conference after the last cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister announced that the government will take a call on the lockdown issue on May 5.

While the nation-wide lockdown ends on May 3, it will continue in Telangana till May 7. Though the government is confident of seeing a dip in the number of coronavirus cases by the end of lockdown, there are no chances to lift it at a time. It is believed that the green zones will be given exception and the lockdown in red zones will be extended.

Currently, there are 11 districts which are declared coronavirus free. And there are red zones in the districts like Greater Hyderabad, Suryapet, Gadwal and Vikarabad. However, no positive cases have been reported from Suryapet, Gadwal and Vikarabad from the past few days.

On the other hand, the state reported 22 new coronavirus positive cases and three fatalities on Thursday taking the total number of cases to 1038. And with the authorities discharging 33 persons, the total number of discharged persons touched 442.