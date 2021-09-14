Telangana cabinet to meet on Sep 16

Telangana state cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be held on September 16 at Pragati Bhavan. It is learnt that the cabinet will discuss on the conduct of assembly sessions and likely to fix the date.



The assembly and council sessions will be started on September 25, however, a decision on it will be taken in the cabinet. The cabinet is also said to be discussing on the bills to be introduced in the assembly sessions and on Dalit Bandhu scheme. The government has already announced that the scheme will implemented in four other mandals on pilot basis and will formally approved by the cabinet.

The centre's decision on crop cultivation, paddy procurement and other aspects will be discussed along with the filling up of vacant posts in various departments in government.