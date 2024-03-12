Telangana cabinet to meet today, to take decisions on women empowerment

Telangana state cabinet meeting is scheduled to held at the secretariat on Tuesday, chaired by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy ahead of release of schedule for Lok Sabha elections. The meeting holds significance as it underscores the government's commitment to advancing women's empowerment, with a primary focus on key policy decisions aimed at enhancing the socio-economic status of women in the state.

Government sources have indicated that the cabinet agenda will encompass crucial discussions on initiatives such as the revival of interest-free loans for women belonging to Self Help Groups (SHGs) and the implementation of a Rs 5 lakh life insurance scheme tailored for their benefit. Additionally, deliberations are expected to center on the announcement of Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees, reflecting the administration's dedication to addressing the welfare and concerns of its workforce.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is poised to unveil these policy decisions during a women's conference scheduled to take place at the Parade Ground later in the day.

The cabinet is also anticipated to deliberate on the appointment of Governor's Quota Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs), following recent legal developments that have necessitated a re-examination of the nominations.

Moreover, the cabinet agenda includes considerations on the retention of retired officers in government service, as well as the recruitment of new directors and state information commissioners in power companies. Additionally, supplementary notifications for Group-2 and Group-3 positions, along with the creation of additional posts, are slated for review during the cabinet meeting, underscoring the government's commitment to governance transparency and effective administration.