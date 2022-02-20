Telangana: Case filed against BJP MLA Raja Singh in Hyderabad for his comments on UP elections

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has given a rude shock to Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh. The state election chief on Saturday directed the state government to register an FIR against him for threatening the people of using bulldozers if they did not vote for the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Raja Singh was banned from attending media conferences, public meetings, rallies and election campaigns for 72 hours.







It was outraged that it was right to be a representative of the people and speak irresponsibly and recently issued notices to give explanation as to why action should not be taken against Raja Singh who violated the laws and election code by threatening voters. It clarified that Raja Singh should reply to these notices by one o'clock on the afternoon of February 19th.

However, the Central Election Commission (CEC) has directed the state chief electoral officer to register an FIR against Raja Singh as no reply has been received from him by the deadline. A case has been registered against Raja Singh at the Hyderabad West Zone Mangalhat police station under various sections. The Circle Inspector Ravi Kumar said the case was registered as per the directions of the Telangana Election Commission.