Telangana: Cheruku Srinivas Reddy to join Congress, likely to contest Dubbaka by-election

Hyderabad: With party denying ticket, TRS leader Cheruku Srinivas Reddy is likely to join Congress on Tuesday.

Srinivas Reddy is the son of former MLA late Cheruku Muthyam Reddy.

Srinivas Reddy was expecting a ticket for Dubbaka bypoll. However, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced Ramalinga Reddy's wife S Sujatha as the party candidate.

Srinivas Reddy is likely to join Congress on Tuesday at Gandhi Bhavan in the presence of TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy. The Congress party is likely to announce Srinivas Reddy as the candidate.