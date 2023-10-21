Telangana: Cheruku Sudhakar to join BRS today in the presence of KTR

The PCC vice-president and Telangana activist Dr. Cheruku Sudhakar has resigned from the Congress party saying that BCs have no place in Congress and will join BRS today in the presence of BRS Working President KTR at Telangana Bhavan at 1 pm on Saturday.

It is known that Dr. Cheruku Sudhakar resigned from the party in protest against the behavior of Congress leaders along with PCC president Revanth Reddy in the matter of BC leaders. He announced on Friday that he is resigning as he feels that a political journey without self-respect is futile even if he does not have any position.



He criticized that the Congress party is giving priority to people like Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, who have financial support, and they are degrading the BC leaders like Madhu Yashki and acting humiliatingly.



He further alleged that the social justice that Congress is talking about is not being implemented except in the words of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. According to the Udaipur Declaration, the Congress party has finally cheated by giving seats to the BCs where the Congress never received the deposit.

