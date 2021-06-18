Telangana: Chief Minister KCR Is Likely To Adopt Vasalamarri Village

Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao will soon visit Vasalamarri village of Yadadri district. As a result, he spoke with Vasalamarri Sarpanch Pogula Anjayya and informed him that on Friday, the 22nd of this month, he would visit the hamlet. On this occasion, he said that the whole village should have a group meal, after which a gram sabha should be formed and village issues should be discussed. In this order, Anjayya was advised to look for a large dining area for the group dining area and the Gram Sabha. It is learned that CM KCR will adopt Turkapalli (M) and Vasalamarri villages during the visit.

An announcement to this effect is likely to be made on the 22nd of this month. Collector Pamela Satpathy is looking after the arrangements in Vasalamarri village in the wake of the CM's visit. It is already known that during the CM KCR's visit to Janakama district Kodakandla last year, he stopped at Vasalamarri as part of his return journey and spoke to the locals. He discussed rural development and announced that he would adopt this village. Even CM KCR will go to Siddipet for the inauguration of the Police Collectorate and MLA camp offices along with the new Collectorate building complex. He will visit the Siddipet district on June 20.