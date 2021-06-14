Telangana: Chief Minister KCR To Adopt One District In The State

The villages, towns should achieve 100 per cent progress, in order to that KCR decided to adopt a district in the state. He announced this decision and said, he will participate directly in the village and urban development program. The CM also asked the Additional District Collectors, District Panchayati Raj and Municipal Department officials to work hand in hand to lead the villages and towns on the path of progress and to work for the development of villages and towns. Authorities have been advised to start a greenery program soon in the wake of the onset of the monsoon.

The CM clarified that the surprise inspections to be undertaken by him would be part of the progress check on programs such as planting saplings in rural and urban areas. He held a meeting and explained that there is no point in apologizing if their performance did not improve. The CM said to the DPOs and the additional collectors that in the wake of his surprise inspection, performance assessment will be there and he will not listen to any explanation if he finds no progress.

The CM made it clear to the officers that it will be a crime if the officers will not work accordingly and complete their responsibilities, even though all opportunities were provided and encouraged in all ways. "We have become accustomed to leaving the ground. There is so much work to do next to us. It is not right to do something else. Work hard for six months. Let's see why villages and towns are not developing. The results can be achieved if you do the work with utmost interest," CM KCR said. He also added that, "I'm will also adopt a district and work along with Additional Collector. We will show the results and prove it with the development."

On June 20, there will be surprise inspections in some parts of Siddipet and Kamareddy districts, the CM said. The CM will conduct a surprise inspection in the Warangal district on June 21. The CM said that as part of his visit to Warangal district, he would inaugurate the Warangal District Collector's Office and lay the foundation stone for a newly constructed multi-super speciality hospital. The Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary, Ministry of Finance to immediately allocate Rs 25 lakh to each District Additional Collector to sanction some necessary funds from time to time in order to address the problems of local bodies. He also handed over the GO to the Additional collectors before the end of the meeting.