Telangana Chief Minister KCR's Family Visits Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwaraswamy Group Temple

Telangana Chief Minister KCR's family visited the Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwaraswamy Group Temple at Alampuram in Gadwala district. Special pujas were conducted by the family members of the Chief Minister. Smt. Shobha, daughter, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, Minister KTR's wife Shailima participated in the annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Jogulamba Goddess. Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, MP Ramulu, MLAs Abraham and Venkateshwar Reddy were also present on the occasion.



On her way to participate in the annual Brahmotsavam of Goddess Jogulamba, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavita visited the urban nature park at Kottakotta in Vanaparthi. She planted a few saplings in the forest along with local MLA Venkateshwar Reddy. Local TRS and Telangana Jagriti leaders gave a grand welcome to the MLC Kavita on this occasion. It is known that the KCR family also went to Varanasi recently. There also KCR's wife along with daughter Kavitha performed special pujas.

Today being the auspicious 'Basant Panchami', devotees flock to the Basra Sri Gnanasaraswati Shrine in Nirmal district on the occasion of Goddess birthday and Vasantha Panchami. Apart from the Telugu states, a large number of devotees from neighbouring states are also visiting the temple. Devotees lined up in queues to see the Goddess from midnight onwards. They are standing in the ques with their children even for 'kunkumarchana' pujas. It is taking 3 to 4 hours to complete the darshan of Goddess Saraswathi Devi.

The authorities have made all arrangements to avoid any trouble to the devotees. Devotees in the temple took steps to abide by the Covid-19 rules. Vehicles are parked within a kilometre of the temple to avoid traffic congestion in the vicinity of the temple. The DSP, six CIs, 25 SIs along with 300 police personnel carried out security operations. On the other hand, all the guest houses of the temple have been filled with devotees since last midnight. With this many people slept on the temple premises.