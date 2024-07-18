Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy fulfills promise, releases loan waiver funds

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has released the loan waiver funds during a video conference at the Telangana Secretariat on Thursday. The loan waiver includes debts up to one lakh rupees, benefitting around eleven and a half lakh farmers in the state.

A total of Rs 7,000 crores has been transferred to the accounts of the farmers, bringing relief to many struggling individuals. The news of the loan waiver has been met with jubilation from beneficiaries at Rythu vedikas, who have eagerly awaited this financial assistance.

Furthermore, the government has outlined plans to settle arrears of Rs 1.5 lakh by the end of the month and up to 2 lakh by August 15th on behalf of the farmers. This gesture is seen as a significant step towards supporting the agricultural community in the state of Telangana.